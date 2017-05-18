Skagit murder suspect caught after fleeing Bellingham

A man wanted for murder in Skagit County was caught Wednesday trying to flee Bellingham on a Greyhound bus.
Skagit County Sheriff’s detectives have been looking for Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, as a suspect in the May 4 killing of Miguel Felix, 36, just south of Mount Vernon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee. Alaniz and Felix previously lived together.
Deputies found Felix’s body in the 17000 block of Blodgett Road the afternoon of May 4 and the death was later determined to be a homicide. Investigators recovered a black Hummer H2 that was missing from the scene but had not located Alaniz, who was reported in Snohomish and King counties since the death.
Acting on a tip, Bellingham Police determined Alaniz had been here but left Wednesday morning on a Greyhound bus bound for Centralia. Police in Centralia found Alaniz in a men’s restroom at the bus terminal and arrested him.
Skagit County detectives then picked him up and booked him into Skagit County jail.
Comments