Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, is suspected of killing a man south of Mount Vernon May 4.
Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, is suspected of killing a man south of Mount Vernon May 4. Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, is suspected of killing a man south of Mount Vernon May 4. Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Crime

May 18, 2017 8:17 AM

Skagit murder suspect caught after fleeing Bellingham

The Bellingham Herald Staff

A man wanted for murder in Skagit County was caught Wednesday trying to flee Bellingham on a Greyhound bus.

Skagit County Sheriff’s detectives have been looking for Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, as a suspect in the May 4 killing of Miguel Felix, 36, just south of Mount Vernon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee. Alaniz and Felix previously lived together.

Deputies found Felix’s body in the 17000 block of Blodgett Road the afternoon of May 4 and the death was later determined to be a homicide. Investigators recovered a black Hummer H2 that was missing from the scene but had not located Alaniz, who was reported in Snohomish and King counties since the death.

Acting on a tip, Bellingham Police determined Alaniz had been here but left Wednesday morning on a Greyhound bus bound for Centralia. Police in Centralia found Alaniz in a men’s restroom at the bus terminal and arrested him.

Skagit County detectives then picked him up and booked him into Skagit County jail.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."

Hit and run victim's mom- 3:27

Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."
Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 0:27

Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road
Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 1:23

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos