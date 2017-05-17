Suspected drunken driver's car shears nearly in half in Bellingham crash

A car sheared nearly in half when a suspected drunken driver crashed into trees Wednesday morning in Bellingham.
Police believe Forrest Douglas McMurrin, 23, had been driving at a “high rate” of speed around 5 a.m. in the Happy Valley neighborhood when his gray 1997 Acura CL struck at least two trees alongside 22nd Street at Happy Court.
On impact the front third of the sedan ripped free, coming to a rest about 80 feet from the rest of the mangled car. McMurrin suffered abdominal injuries, and he was rushed to St. Joseph hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately available. McMurrin appeared intoxicated and admitted he had been drinking, said Sgt. Mark Francis of the Washington State Patrol. The man allowed medical staff draw his blood so his level of intoxication could be tested.
McMurrin, a Bellingham resident, had not been booked into jail as of Wednesday evening. He faces a charge of driving under the influence. He told police a roommate had been seated in the car with him, but that person fled the scene. Officers weren’t able to find the roommate in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
