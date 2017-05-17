Whatcom County Jail report for May 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 16, 2017
Trina M. Aus, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Brian Keith Baldwin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David Victor Berg, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Travis William Bruneau, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jeffrey Scott Bryant, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Joshua Eldon Byram, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine.
Darryl Robert Christie, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
David Jesus Hernandez II, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kenneth Lee Kelly, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a fatal hit and run accident.
Nichole Marie Lee, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Francisco Javier Lomas, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Shaun Michael McKay, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jerome Price, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Mary Alice Ricketts, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft, shoplifting and third-degree retail theft.
Roberto J. Rodriguez Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Bobby Michael South, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for possessing, selling or delivering drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery and resisting arrest.
Michael Wayne Zick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
