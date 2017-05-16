Whatcom County Jail report for May 15, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 15, 2017
Ronald Eugene Applegate Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, violation of a protection order and third-degree escape.
Paul Thomas Busby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Molly Marie Cooke, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and violation of a domestic violence protection order with two prior convictions.
Cathy Louise Elting, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Ronald Wayne Fisk Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a criminal solicitation charge.
Dawn Marie Garza, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Laura Juliet Hope, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Timothy James Hughes, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Issac Juarez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Dennis Daniel Lengel, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Luke Joe Lukens, booked by the Department of Corrections on a work release violation.
Jonah Walter Marriott, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Yajahira G. Murillo-Figueroa, booked by the Department of Corrections for a controlled substance violation as a medicine practitioner.
Sarah B. Palmby, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
David Saenz, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Andrea Pauline Solomon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Drusilla Entrice Walker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree retail theft.
Jimmy Stallard Wilson Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, identity theft, second-degree burglary, obstructing a police officer and third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments