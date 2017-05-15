Whatcom County Jail report for May 14, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 14, 2017
Adedamola Festus Atiroko, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Nathan Theodore Durnin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sean Dewey Johnson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for shoplifting.
Teja Jae Julius, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Lidia Klimek, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive warrants.
Sandra Barbra Lintz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of residential burglary, third-degree and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Jesus Antonio Martinez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for indecent liberties.
Leonel Mario Rodriguez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Mara Lind Stach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Comments