Man dies in apparent hit and run near Birch Bay, troopers say

A man died in what appears to be a hit and run Monday morning south of Blaine, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A passerby discovered the body of a man around 7:40 a.m. in a ditch on the north side of the 3900 block of Birch Bay-Lynden Road.
Firefighters rushed to the scene – a rural stretch of road, about 2 miles east of Birch Bay – and confirmed the man was dead. Debris suggested he may been struck by a vehicle, said Sgt. Mark Francis of state patrol. Based on that, troopers have an idea what kind of vehicle they’re looking for, but declined to release more information for now.
It appeared the man was in the ditch overnight, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County medical examiner. The exact time he died remains unclear. An autopsy still needs to be performed to confirm the cause of death.
The man’s name had not been released as of Monday morning because next of kin had not been notified.
Tips can be directed to the Washington State Patrol’s Bellingham detachment at 360-676-2007. Or call 911.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
