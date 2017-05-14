Whatcom County Jail report for May 13, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 13, 2017
Danny Ray Burrece, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Theresa Mary Conway, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Amar Dhaliwal, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
John Karl Jacks II, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Hannah Christine Knutson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession or consume alcohol and driving under the influence.
Keith Alan Olsen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
