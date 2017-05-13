Whatcom County Jail report for May 12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 12, 2017
Daniel James Birman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief.
Jason Scott Campbell, booked by the Sumas Police Department on a detainer.
Judah Corsini, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Adriel Flores, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for third-degree assault, felony harassment and obstructing a police officer.
Aaron Lee Greve, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Austin Dean Grimme, booked by the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Kelsey Amanda Hardenbrook, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree identity theft, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Amanda Marie Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Travis Jeffrey Little, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Phillip Daniel Marshall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Anthony Michael Mcmillen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Eric Jon Robinson Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Seth Daniel Snook, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree animal cruelty.
Phillip Cameron Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Kimrick Alonzo Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Howard Thurston III, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dakota Anthony Turley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Comments