Whatcom County Jail report for May 11, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 11, 2017
Dennis Lee Adams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Isaias Mendez Amador, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
John Neal Barber, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Ryan Joseph Cadwallader, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
George William Concha, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jonathan Michael Geska, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest.
Jerilyn Hills, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Lucas Gerald Jacks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Royrey Douglas Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Viola Julius, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and third-degree theft.
Jason Clifford Kolb, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brent Killian Metz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Gaspar F. Montejo Pablo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brandon Lee Moore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Jason Andrew Parker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and a probation/parole violation.
Ivan Vikeshwar Prasad, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Dodge Kelly Rhodes, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Benito Michael Rodriguez, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Michael Andrew Schjang Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for disorderly conduct.
Dylan Truman Taber, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Comments