Whatcom County Jail report for May 10, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 10, 2017
Joe Anna May Ball, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to transfer a title within 45 days, third-degree driving with a suspended license and urinating in public.
Joe Anna May Ball, was again booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Thomas Edward Cline III, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing public servants, a controlled substance violation, third-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Maegan Amelia Dykstra, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Harold Lynn Garner Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license, falsifying vehicle registration and for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Russell Andrew George, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to transfer a title within 45 days.
Chynna Linda Hernandez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jacquie Lea Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Nicole Lynne Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Bradley McKay Luke, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and forgery.
Michael Joseph Mahaffey Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
James Robert Markowicz, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony harassment.
Alexander Raymond Parkes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for indecent exposure.
Jessica K. Peeples, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation.
Michael Mark Russell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Kimo Monroe Warren III, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Charles Wayne White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief.
