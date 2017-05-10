Whatcom County Jail report for May 9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 9, 2017
Yvette Lee Adams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Marcus Daniel Ballew, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order and third-degree theft.
Brandon John Bielen, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Harry Udell Campbell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Randolph Cartier Clark-El, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jacob Josiah Doolittle, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Brian Edwin Gerber, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kristopher Friedrich Gerber, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of making a false statement to a public officer.
Arsenio Jamal Gray, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Timothy Troy Griffith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Christopher Anthony Martin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Nicholas Reyna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Amber Philene Rosse, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Donnie Neil Ryan, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without a valid license.
Jamey Ray Smith, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on charges of first- and second-degree driving without a suspended license.
Summer Caitlin Stelmach, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Ryland James Temperio, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Tyler John Trumble, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Lance Everest Vanderyacht, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Wayland Gerrit Walker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Nicholas James Woloszyn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Torey James Zapien, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
