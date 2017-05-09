Whatcom County Jail report for May 8, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Daryl James Coates, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possessing, selling and delivering drugs, third-degree introducing contraband into a detention facility and indecent exposure with a previous conviction.
Steven Lee Dixon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Sally Louise Garrett-Piecuch, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Glenn Tai Gong, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Nathanial Chavez Huckaby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Wahinkpe Luta Martinez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Steven Richard Pollock, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Marcus Earl White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Bradley Andrew Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections on a hold and a swift-and-certain warrant.
