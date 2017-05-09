Crime

May 09, 2017 2:58 PM

Do you know this man? He’s suspected of murder in Skagit County

By Kyle Mittan

kmittan@bhamherald.com

A man suspected of a murder last week south of Mount Vernon remains at large, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, suspected of killing 36-year-old Miguel Rene Felix, said sheriff’s Detective Theresa Luvera. The men used to live together in Skagit County, she added.

Deputies found Felix’s body in the 17000 block of Blodgett Road the afternoon of May 4, Luvera said. The death was later determined to be a homicide. Investigators have since recovered a black Hummer H2 that was missing from the scene.

Alaniz has been in Snohomish and King counties since the death, the sheriff’s office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Alaniz or his whereabouts should call 360-428-3211.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 1:23

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women
Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:31

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:35

Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos