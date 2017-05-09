Do you know this man? He’s suspected of murder in Skagit County

A man suspected of a murder last week south of Mount Vernon remains at large, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives are asking for any information on the whereabouts of Alberto Flores Alaniz, 39, suspected of killing 36-year-old Miguel Rene Felix, said sheriff’s Detective Theresa Luvera. The men used to live together in Skagit County, she added.
Deputies found Felix’s body in the 17000 block of Blodgett Road the afternoon of May 4, Luvera said. The death was later determined to be a homicide. Investigators have since recovered a black Hummer H2 that was missing from the scene.
Alaniz has been in Snohomish and King counties since the death, the sheriff’s office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Alaniz or his whereabouts should call 360-428-3211.
