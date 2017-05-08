Whatcom County Jail report for May 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 7, 2017
Shirelle Beckett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Travis Robert Boucher, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree retail theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kevin Dale Crump, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Justin Jacob Dabroski, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Austin Gamble, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Adelina Jose-Cruz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving after consuming alcohol while under 21, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Robert Rene Rosalez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Brian John Segaar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adrian Aurelio Solano-Herrera, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Melissa Denise Yarbrough, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
