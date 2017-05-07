Whatcom County Jail report for May 6

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 6, 2017
Britton Lee Braswell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Oliver Thomas Casson-Gary, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Desiree Lani Feliciano, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, a controlled-substance violation and unlawful imprisonment.
Nadia V. Izhevskaya, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Deanna Dwene Lopez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Aaron X. Quammen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Matthew Noble Robbins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Joseph Christopher Tully, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Tony Lee Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and making a false statement to an officer.
Idalis Rae Wynne, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Comments