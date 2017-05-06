Whatcom County Jail report for May 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 5, 2017
Cody Matthew Barrow, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and a probation/parole violation.
Tandy Jennifer Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Kevin Leeroy Cruson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Henry Martin Dahlgren, booked by the Western Washington University Police for criminal solicitation.
Jan Marie Ethier, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Veronica Ruth Golovin, booked by the Washington State Patrol as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana and possessing marijuana.
Curtis R. Handy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, maintaining a vehicle for the premise of drug trafficking and marijuana possession.
Dale Torrey Hansen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Juan Hernandez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault and obstructing a police officer.
Nathan Andrew Kopf, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree assault.
Kathryn Lemke, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Brian Algot Maxfield, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle, driving under the influence and as a minor in possession of or consuming alcohol.
Jose Luis Navarro-Vargas, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Robert James Rabang Jr., booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for delivery of a controlled substance.
Maria Elisa Rabara, booked by Customs and Border Protection for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Alfredo Santos Flores, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of minor in possession of or consuming alcohol.
Corey John Sobjack, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dylan Richard Wayne Wolcott, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
