Whatcom County Jail report for May 4, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Grant Allen Botteron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, harassment and failure to appear in court on a charge fourth-degree assault.
Kenneth Bradley Cowen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Nathan Rees Crane, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jace Diamond Cutrer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Yosif Fouad El Tahel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Jeremy Adams Ewing, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Benjamin Matthew Holmes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Dillon Bradley Jimmie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and obstructing a police officer.
Migna Elizabeth Kennebrew, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Edward Scott King, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and obstructing.
Rogelio Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Elisha Erin Rick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Angel Rae Rundell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Leslie Santiago Sanchez, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Varinder P. Singh, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Darren Demar Thomas, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for violation of a domestic violence protection order and felony harassment.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Timothy Clay Voyer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Adam Charles White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
