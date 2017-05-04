Whatcom County Jail report for May 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 3, 2017
Paul David Bailey Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a probation/parole violation.
Zachariah Daniel Depoppe, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jacob Josiah Doolittle, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Scott Dewayne Fisler, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County on a hold.
Lesa Flo Jeffery, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug violation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, second- and third-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowling and on a hold.
Melvin Roberts Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Ray Young, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
