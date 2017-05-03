Whatcom County Jail report for May 2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 2, 2017
William Andrew Acosta, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer, for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Madison Mustari Balcomb, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Paul Michael Bane, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree child molestation.
Clinton Eugene Berry, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for distributing a controlled substance.
Wayne James Bisbee, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kasey Lynn Blonden, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jeffrey Scott Bryant, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Jeffery Paul Burroughs, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, shoplifting and obstructing a police officer.
Ethan Gregory Ehr, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Marvin Lee Freeman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Donald Keith Harris, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Peggy L. Harrison, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Rebecca Naomi Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation for possession a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Jeremiah Allen Lien, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a detainer and for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Tracy Ann Martin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree malicious mischief and first-degree vehicle prowling.
Monte Lew Mead, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Chad Gregory Messick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Larry Gene Mingo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Samantha Jo Nixt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Domonick Aaron O’Connor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Megan Leta O’Niel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree trafficking.
Thomas Harper Renfro, booked by the Washington State Parks for obstructing a police officer.
Amanda Rose Scholten, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Aimee Lynn Stone, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Judy Fern Vanover, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault with a knife.
Carl Ty Zehner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a detainer and for distributing a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Nicholas Zender, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
