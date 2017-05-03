When a state trooper chased him off I-5, he crashed into the patrol car. They’re still looking for him.

Police are looking for a man suspected of evading, then crashing into a State Patrol sergeant’s car in Skagit County on Tuesday night .
Troopers got a report at 6:58 p.m. of a car being driven erratically on northbound Interstate 5 in the Stanwood area, said trooper Rocky Oliphant.
A State Patrol sergeant near Anderson Road in south Mount Vernon spotted the car, but when he tried to pull it over at the George Hopper exit in Burlington, the driver sped off.
“When the guy realized the police were behind him, he accelerated quickly,” Oliphant said
At the end of the off-ramp, the suspect turned left on George Hopper Road and headed back over the freeway. He tried to get back on southbound I-5, but took the on-ramp too fast and crashed into the guardrail, Oliphant said.
He then put the car in reverse and crashed into the front end of the sergeant’s vehicle.
The sergeant “sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision,” Oliphant said.
The sergeant chased the man into Burlington, but lost sight of him.
The suspect’s car was later discovered abandoned near Hazel Avenue and Walnut Street in Burlington, Oliphant said. A K-9 unit was sent to try to locate the man, but he is still at large, police said.
