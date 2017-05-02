Whatcom County Jail report for May 1, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MAY 1, 2017
Paul Thomas Busby, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Hannah Elizabeth Cowin, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug possession.
Christopher James Delgado, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Andrea Marie Hickey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Chase Alexander Newman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jayden T. Saurman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and drug possession.
Caitlin Britanni Thorpe, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Timothy Joseph Wood, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
