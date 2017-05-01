Whatcom County Jail report for April 30, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Ernest Patrick Bellavita, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Kelsea London Combs, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Nikolas Zaine Dritsas, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation and driving under the influence.
Michael Lawrence Englert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Christopher Anthony Flores, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit and run of an injury accident and driving under the influence.
Wesley Vernon Jefferson Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of unattended property, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kendall Williams Murphy, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christina V. Nichole, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
John Charles Rhoades, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Dylan Jon Scholten, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
