Whatcom County Jail report for April 28, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 28, 2017
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Marcus Tyler Bagnerise, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Kristie Lee Baker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Jolisa Marie Calder, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for driving without a valid ID and drug possession.
Jennifer Ann Evans, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a detainer and for violation of an anti-harassment order.
Melissa Yvette Felix, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobeying a court order.
Justin James Florence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Joanne Maria Flores, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Elisia Ann Gaona, booked by the Lummi Nation for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Jonas Thomas Linvog, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary and failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Ronald Lee McKinney, booked by the Lynden Police Department for first-degree identity theft.
Jaime Martin Nelson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Shawn Dale Noisey, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jason Jeffrey Olsen, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Brian Wayne Powell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree possession stolen property and resisting arrest.
Matthew Scott Romero, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for a probation/parole violation and bail jumping.
Clifford Francis Solomon Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Kristina Marie Strong, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a drug without a prescription, disorderly conduct/abusive language and failure to appear in court on a charge of giving a false statement.
Comments