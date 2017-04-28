Whatcom County Jail report for April 27, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 27, 2017
Lester Adam Bjorge, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Dawn Marie Garza, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Johananthan A. Hughes, booked by the Juvenile Department for first-degree child rape.
Mark Anthony Marquez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Thomas James Morris III, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Paul Richard Newman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Amber Jasmine Zumwalt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
