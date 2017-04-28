Crime

April 28, 2017 11:12 AM

Whatcom County Jail report for April 27, 2017

The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.

APRIL 27, 2017

Lester Adam Bjorge, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Dawn Marie Garza, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.

Johananthan A. Hughes, booked by the Juvenile Department for first-degree child rape.

Mark Anthony Marquez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Thomas James Morris III, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Paul Richard Newman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.

Amber Jasmine Zumwalt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:31

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:35

Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation
Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham 3:35

Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos