Whatcom County Jail report for April 26, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 26, 2017
Benjamin Heath Avara, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver or manufacture and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Amy Marie Baker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine.
Michael Thomas Bohanan, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Quentin Tyrone Charlie, booked by the Nooksack Tribal Police Department for drinking in public.
Pearl Elizabeth Cook, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tray Allen Eisenman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Derek Stennes French, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jonathan Michael Geska, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Muthana A. Haidar, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a restraining order.
Ryan Paul Kent, booked by the Western Washington University and Bellingham police departments and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, shoplifting and second-degree burglary.
Christopher Gregory Koop, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree murder.
Marcus Tyler Mosley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for identity theft and third-degree theft.
Quinn Hawk Newton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Ryan Andrew Newton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Gene Oliver Parker, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Eric Matthew Peterson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Dennis Jon Phair, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for obstructing a police officer.
