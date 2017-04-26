Whatcom County Jail report for April 25, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 25, 2017
Ariel Andres Alonso, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ebony Skye Cabello, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Christopher Jermaine Clark, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Cody Alan Erickson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and a probation/parole violation.
Marvin Lee Freeman, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kevin Lee Galler, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration on a juvenile detainer and for failure to register as a sex offender.
Angell Rey Gonzales, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Rachael Lynn Hagin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Miranda Lynsey Rae Hasty, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Joel Mario James Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Conley Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Joshua Frank Lane, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Mariah May Markusen, booked by the Lynden and Blaine police departments for second-degree theft, forgery and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
John Casey Rasset, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Ward Christopher Simmonds Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for shoplifting, felony failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Edward Segovia Frank Smith, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Gomer Carl Spottedbear, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Bobbie Joe C. Tally, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Comments