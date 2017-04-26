Ferndale son beat father to death, kept body for days in garage, police say

A Ferndale man beat his father to death in an argument and kept his body in a garage for days, according to police.
On Tuesday police responded to a faded pink two-story house at 6164 Grouse Circle, because a concerned family member hadn’t seen William H. Koop Jr., 65, for weeks. At the home officers spoke with William’s son, Christopher Gregory Koop, 39, who confessed that his father’s body was in the two-car garage, according to Ferndale police.
Christopher Koop told officers they got into an argument that turned physical on April 20, and he knocked his father unconscious. He went on to confess he beat his unconscious father over the head with a hammer, flashlights and the base of a telephone, in an effort to kill him. He tried to suffocate his father, too, but in the end he gave up and “left William Koop to die,” according to police.
Koop started to dig a grave in the backyard where he planned to hide the body, police said. Officers booked the son into jail around 2 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The body was found in the garage. Based on the son’s statements to police, the father had been dead for about five days.
The county medical examiner, Dr. Gary Goldfogel, will confirm the cause of death. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton
