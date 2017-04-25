Don’t block freeways in May Day protests, state patrol says, referencing Bellingham blockade

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation Pause 3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 3:05 Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 10:22 Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest. Kyle Mittan / The Bellingham Herald