Whatcom County Jail report for April 24, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 24, 2017
Katie Lynn Anderson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ronald Gregory Boettcher, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violating a domestic violence protection order with assault.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the Department of Corrections for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Lisa Michelle Garcia, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Brian Harold James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Adan Juarez-Lopez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Kaylee Marie Patrick, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Robert Thomas Toy Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Michael Kimball Vargas, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Comments