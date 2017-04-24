Whatcom County Jail report for April 23, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 23, 2017
Taleisha Raeann Bob, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Paul Thomas Busby, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal impersonation and driving with a license suspended in the second degree.
Bernard Nick Charlie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Mario Adrian Dominguez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance, third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of another person’s ID.
Skylor Allen Ferry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude law enforcement, hit and run of unattended property, third-degree driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
Randy Fornsby, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jason Douglas Gano, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fugitive warrants.
Nicholas Anthony Grant, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.
Sabrina Laurise Jonas, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kulbir Kaur, booked by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree theft.
Myron Eric Revey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespassing.
Claudia D. Roque-Hernandez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gonzalo Rubio, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Thomas Fairfield Sandblom, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lester Lee Womack, booked by the Bellingham Police Department violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a civil anti-harassment order.
