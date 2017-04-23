Whatcom County Jail report for April 22

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 22, 2017
Wilber Estrada Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
Scott Gerard Lyons, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jake Davis Marlowe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Andrew Phillip Navis, booked by the Everson Police Department for controlled-substance violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gurdip Singh, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Jeremy Scott Steinbach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Aaron Bradley Stone, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Laron Diontae White, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Cruz Martin Zepeda-Gutierrez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
