Whatcom County Jail report for April 21, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 21, 2017
Trevor Richard Brodt, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ebony Skye Cabello, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Stephan Armond Charlot, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violating a domestic-violence no-contact order, possessing drug paraphernalia, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Paige Leann Edwards, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing a police officer.
James Earl Harkness, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Golden Eagle Hawk Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree negligent driving and for a controlled substance violation.
Kurtus Leo Kocher, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony driving under the influence, third-degree assault of a caregiver and fourth-degree assault.
James Jay Maruska, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Namir Umar McBean, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for narcotic possession and failure to appear on forgery.
Christopher Michael Most, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violating a domestic-violence no-contact order.
Skye Petras, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft and forgery.
Cynthia Sanders, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for failure to appear on first-degree criminal trespassing.
Richard Jay Sanders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine.
Aimee Lynn Stone, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
