Bellingham man stabbed friend in groin, shoulder after argument, police say

A Bellingham man slashed a teenager with a knife on his shoulder, hand and groin this week at an apartment on Cottonwood Avenue, according to police.
Officers responded to what sounded like a domestic argument around 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the apartments at 2812 Cottonwood Ave.
Benjamin David Rooth, 21, answered the door, and said no one else was home, according to police. Rooth told officers his friends got too loud so he told them to leave. Police noted blood on the doorknob and knives near the doorway.
Later officers learned three of Rooth’s friends – two young women, a 19-year-old male – had gotten a ride to St. Joseph hospital. The teen had gashes to his right shoulder, right palm and a large gash to his groin. The young women weren’t physically hurt.
At the hospital one of the young women told police what she saw: Rooth got mad at the 19-year-old, and told him to shut up. She went to the bathroom to get away from the argument. Once she returned she saw Rooth attacking the teen with a knife, according to a statement of probable cause read in court Friday.
Police recovered a few knives from the apartment, said Lt. Danette Beckley.
Rooth, a student at Bellingham Technical College, faces charges of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon. In the jail courtroom Friday, he looked down and shook his head as he listened to the charges against him .
Superior Court Commissioner Pamela Englett set bail at $30,000. Court records show Rooth has no felony history.
