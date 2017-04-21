Whatcom County Jail report for April 20, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 20, 2017
Mark Allan Bonstein, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Zachariah Daniel Depoppe, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Chad Eugene Fitzgerald, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child molestation.
James Michael Foy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Gaudette, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking.
Steven Wayne Hindberg, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
James Albert Ivie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Derek Benjamin Jackson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.
Joseph Patrick B. Lance, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dennis Daniel Lengel, booked by the Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Faijon Eugene Martin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Amber Rosemacy Nichols, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a drug court violation.
Dionn M. Rhoads, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Breanna Grace Roddey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and residential burglary.
Benjamin David Rooth, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault.
Kenneth Ray Shoemaker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief.
Jerry Dale Steinbach, booked by the Washington State Patrol for violating an anti-harassment order and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Travis Charles Watson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, residential burglary, shoplifting and obstructing a police officer.
Derek Thomas Witt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drive-by shooting and third-degree theft.
