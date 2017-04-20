Whatcom County Jail report for April 19, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 19, 2017
Marcus Tyler Bagnerise, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Michael Joseph Browne, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and driving under the influence.
Danielle Nichole Coakley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Kimberly Carrie Daniels, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Sandra June Dinsmore, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Barbara Allen Frantz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Brett Eugene Henning Warwick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, shoplifting, third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled substance violation, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Corrine Catherine Lake Delorenzo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Harold Watson Larrabee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a trip-permit violation and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Chasity Ann Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Ciara Ann Montoya, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desiree Marie Mork, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Nicholas Cash Nogar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Amanda Danielle Packard, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alexander Edward Reed, booked by the Department of Corrections for first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree vehicle prowling and on a detainer.
Dodge Kelly Rhodes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and a hold and for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Melvin Roberts Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Mary Frances Sam, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Reagan McKenna Stenberg, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession of or consuming alcohol and driving under the influence.
Stanley Owen Voth, booked by the Lynden Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Wilfred Darrell Washington, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Marke Vincent Whitehead, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Andre Jumell Whitney, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Comments