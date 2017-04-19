Whatcom County Jail report for April 18, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 18, 2017
Scott Lee Alex, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.
David Lyle Amos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Lindsey Danielle Brehm, booked by the Ferndale Police Department and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for third-degree theft, making a false statement to an officer and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Anthony Ray Christofferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession and residential burglary.
George William Concha, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Vitaliy A. Dorosh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Adam Ray Downard, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Terry L. Kinney, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Alexander Lewis Martin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Wilfred Allen McLean, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Roger Dale Payne, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Chad Edward Pyles, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Stanley Jay Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Ronalda Lynn Tom, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
