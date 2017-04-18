Whatcom County Jail report for April 17, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 17, 2017
Steven Marcell Barton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree retail theft.
Ronell Sharien Devilliers, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Silvano Garcia Jr., booked by the Everson and Bellingham police departments for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Edward William Grider, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
John Henry Haines, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge.
Christopher Richard Hansford, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Lesly B. Ibarra, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for vehicular assault.
Charles Dion Antone Jimmy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Carlos Abelardo Nunez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a U.S. Marshal hold.
Parke Jensen O’Leary, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for harassment.
Jason Andrew Parker, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Reuben Santiago Perez, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Everson Police Department for driving under the influence and for a probation/parole violation.
Jared Michael Thetford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Tommy Le Tran, booked by the Washington State Patrol for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Tyre James Tucker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Robert Eugene Vandenbosch, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and driving under the influence.
