April 18, 2017 8:10 AM

Vandalism spree across Bellingham neighborhoods

By Robert Mittendorf

BELLINGHAM

Windows in parked cars and homes were smashed in an overnight rampage of vandalism Monday, Bellingham Police reported.

Damage was reported in several instances around the Cordata and Columbia neighborhoods. At least 15 separate reports were logged.

“Officers responded to the north end of Bellingham in reference to a number of windows being broken out of houses and vehicles,” according to a notation in the city’s online police activity reports.

An arrest was made in at least one instance.

Charles Dion Antone Jimmy, 26, was arrested in the 1200 block of Northwind Circle at 2:39 a.m. Monday on warrants and for second-degree malicious mischief. Vandalism was reported to a garage window at that address, according to the police logs.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

