Whatcom County Jail report for April 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 16, 2017
Stewart Brian Aldcroft, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Owen Dean Allen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Steven Louis Black, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Zachary Jay Lamar Felder, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Baldev Singh Gill, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree theft.
Elissa Deanna Johnnie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Richard Eddie Dean Lawrence, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Alisha Marie Levien, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Vitaliy Madyka, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
David Robert Magana, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, first-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jontae Arion McKenzie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Alexandra Renee Monahan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Gene Oliver Parker, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Andre Marcel Siftsoff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a shoplifting and on a juvenile department detainer.
