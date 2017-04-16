Whatcom County Jail report for April 14-15

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 15, 2107
Kevin M. Alvis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property and shoplifting.
Derrick Charles Brooks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumas and Ferndale police departments for fourth-degree assault, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Charles Dean Crawford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and harassment.
Trevor John Crawford, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass and a controlled substance violation.
David Christian Eustice, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Anthony George Fleck, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christopher Ray Kope, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jennifer May Moldver, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Marcus Tyler Mosley, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear for second-degree theft.
Vincent Thomas Phelps, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence protection order with two previous convictions and failure to appear for violation of an anti-harassment order.
Melissa Sue Pomeroy-Peterson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Larissa Lee Recker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Colt Franklin Roberts, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Tye Dennis Salhus, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Summer Caitlin Stelmach, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
John Bickford Sylvester, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Benjamin Michael Walker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, identity theft, and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Dylan James White, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and hit/run unattended property.
APRIL 14, 2017
Jose Willie Aguilar Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jesse Eric Amman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Kelsey Lavonne Anderson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ian Todd Block, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for a DOC detainer, a community custody violation and failure to appear for second-degree theft.
Johnathan Robert Bute, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession.
Mark William Green, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Anthony Hawkins, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Daniel Torrero Hernandez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and third-degree malicious mischief.
David Frank James III, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Meriah Jean Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Alexander Joseph Martinez, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear for first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Michelle Mary Matakis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Matthew Parker McGaha, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Alexandrea Danielle Pedregon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Austin Louis Reyna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for contempt of court and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Elisha Erin Rick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Nicholas Warren Robillard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.
Charles Phillip Roessel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, failure to appear for a controlled substance violation, and possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana.
Tiffany Lynn Rowe Cultee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Roberto Luna Santos, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear for minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Eugene Labrone Smartt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Amos Dameon Steagall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing public servants.
Olivia Emily Stener, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Roderick David Tarter, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Tika Mae Teich, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Reuben Matthew Wolff, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
