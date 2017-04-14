Crime

April 14, 2017 12:04 PM

Whatcom County Jail report for April 13, 2017

The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.

APRIL 13, 2017

Stefanie Kay Andrews, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tyler Wayne Blackwelder, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.

Anthony Joseph Cahoon, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department hold for new criminal activity.

Kindra Grace Churchill, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.

Zachariah Daniel Depoppe, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department warrant.

Annika Marie Hicks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Tony Leon Kreider, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance violations.

Gherman Kutrovski, booked by the Western Washington University Police for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Gerard Carl Lorden, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.

Christopher R. Magana, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and a controlled substance violation.

Lucinda Marie Newton, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.

Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department warrant and for driving with a license suspended in the third degree.

Andrey V. Orekhov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.

Brittani Ryanne Rawlins, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Creighton Dane Smith, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.

Guillermo Sotelo-Nunez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting arrest.

Richard Thomas Stevens, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.

Mayura Kyla Tuot, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.

Vicki Lynn Wilson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property.

