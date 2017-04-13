Troopers seek driver accused of causing fatal crash near Lynden

Detectives have identified a driver who they believe caused a crash that killed a Lummi woman in August south of Lynden.
Washington State Patrol troopers believe Luciano Ailon-Garcia was driving his Ford Explorer on the morning of Aug. 28, when he lost control in a left curve in the 500 block of West Pole Road.
Georgianna Marie James, of the Lummi Reservation, died when she was ejected from the vehicle, according to the state patrol. She was 32.
Another man in the back seat, 29, suffered fractured ribs.
Detectives suspect Ailon-Garcia fled the scene. He’s wanted for hit and run of a death, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault, state troopers announced Thursday.
Over the past few months detectives established Ailon-Garcia had been driving, in large part through witness accounts, and the fact it was his vehicle, said Trooper Travis Shearer.
Tips about Ailon-Garcia’s whereabouts can be directed to Detective Jeffrey Rhue, 360-654-1142, or Jeffrey.Rhue@wsp.wa.gov. Or call the district office in Marysville at 360-654-1140.
This story will be updated.
