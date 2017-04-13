Whatcom County Jail report for April 12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
April 12, 2017
Hannah Louise Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of second-degree retail theft.
Cory James Budde, booked by the Department of Corrections for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Darryl Robert Christie, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Stephen Dale Covington, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault.
Erik John Delgado, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
David Arthur Ditullio, booked by the Department of Corrections for a revoked drug offender sentencing alternative.
Dequan Keith Handy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
Levi Zachariah Henifin, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department warrant.
Chynna Linda Hernandez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Holly Louise Jones, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Kevin Lake, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Lawrence Andrew Lekanoff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department failing to register as a sex offender and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jesse Neal Nyberg-Giles, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Tawni Autumn Rain Porter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Lee Quady, booked by the Washington State Patrol for patronizing a prostitute.
Keith Rawlins, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, illegal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and failure to appear in court on a charge of delivery of a substance in lieu of a controlled substance.
Jantina Marie Sellers, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for illegal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Samantha M. Shelly, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Michael Lee Stark II, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gabriel Jesus Veliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft.
Karen Marie Whiting, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
