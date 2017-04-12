Ferndale man gets prison for running from crash that killed his father

A Ferndale driver must serve 10 years in prison for fleeing a crash that killed his father, a Whatcom County judge ruled this week.
Andrian Mondragon, 30, led Lynden police on a brief pursuit from a Safeway west to Birch Bay-Lynden Road the morning of Aug. 3, according to charging papers. An officer had checked the license plate of the 1991 Toyota Camry and found it was sold months ago, but the title hadn’t been transferred.
The officer tried to stop the car around 1 a.m. The driver accelerated to 100 mph, and shut off the blue Camry’s lights. The officer ended the chase after about 3 miles out of concern for his and the public’s safety.
But the car kept speeding west on Birch Bay-Lynden, until the driver lost control – driving off the shoulder, over-correcting to the left, swerving back to the right – as he crashed into a cornfield by Enterprise Road, about 5 miles from Lynden.
As the car rolled Ruben Mondragon-Gutierrez, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected through a rear passenger window. He died at the scene. He was 54.
The crash wasn’t discovered for an hour. Wreckage had been hidden in tall corn stalks in the dark. That morning Lynden police and Washington state troopers identified Mondragon-Gutierrez as the driver, in statements to the media.
Later troopers established that Mondragon-Gutierrez’s son, Andrian, had crashed the car and fled the scene.
Investigation
A man and a woman told troopers that, before the crash, Mondragon had been drinking liquor and beer at a cabin on Birch Bay-Drive, according to charging papers. He wanted to borrow the man’s Toyota Camry, and the man agreed – on the condition that Mondragon’s father drive. So Mondragon woke his father. They saw the father and son getting into the Camry, but it appeared that Mondragon was driving.
Security footage from Safeway showed both the father and son walking around the store and buying things, according to the charges.
Mondragon called his mother around 3 a.m. asking for a ride. Once he arrived home he logged onto Facebook to post an apology to friends and family for his wrongdoings, according to charging papers.
Later that day Mondragon spoke with detectives, who noticed cuts to his face. He claimed he’d been in a motorcycle crash. Detectives noted bruises in a diagonal line from his left shoulder to his right hip, in the shape of a driver’s seat belt.
Two weeks later police booked Mondragon into jail.
Court
At the time of the crash, Mondragon was out on bail in two felony cases.
In July 2015, he violated a no-contact order his ex-girlfriend had against him, by parking behind her at the county courthouse. He had violated the order at least twice before, according to charging papers. He posted $15,000 bond in January.
Two months later, in March 2016, he pushed his brother-in-law into a planter, cutting his back and arm. Mondragon ran off, but police found him ½ mile away at an apartment complex. He posted $50,000 bond in late May.
After the crash Mondragon remained in jail with bail set at $1 million. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony violation of a no-contact order; fourth-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment; attempting to elude, vehicular homicide, and hit and run of a fatality accident. The plea deal called for 10 years in prison, as suggested by state sentencing guidelines.
Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis approved the deal. In prison Mondragon must undergo drug and alcohol treatment.
