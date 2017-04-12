Whatcom County Jail report for April 11, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Ernest Alvis Bertels, booked by the Department of Corrections for a probation violation.
Shanjeet S. Brar, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree theft.
Jarrad Harold Carlson, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Jason Eaves Geiselman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree assault.
Fidel Mar Gonzalez Sr., booked by the Department of Corrections for a department warrant.
Israel Rosas Hernandez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for coercion, harassment and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dennis James Jardinski, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department warrant.
Curtis Douglas Lahr, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a protection order and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Wilfred Allen McLean, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department warrant.
Peggy Lou Miller, booked by that Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Rayceen Marie Mower, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Eduardo Nievesaponte, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary.
Nancy J. Osguthorpe, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit and run of an attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
Amanda Leigh Reynolds, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Felipe Sanchez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Stanley Eric Sanders, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
James Scott Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a probation violation.
Michael Gene Smart, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department warrant.
William Victor Stinson, booked by the the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Ronald Robert Vandiest, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of child pornography.
