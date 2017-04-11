Police: Ferndale minimart robbery was an inside job – gunman arrested; clerk on the lam

An armed robbery at a gas station minimart turned out to be a staged inside job, according to Ferndale police.
Police arrested the alleged gunman Shanjeet S. Brar, 49, of Rio Linda, California, after getting a tip from the public that he looked like the robber who walked into an ampm, 6890 Portal Way, around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Security footage showed the suspect – wearing a dark bandanna, a black-and-orange ball cap, an orange-and-blue coat and gloves – entered the store and brandished a black handgun at the clerk, said Ferndale Police Lt. Matt Huffman.
The clerk, Baldev Gill, 28, rolled out the safe on a dolly. Security cameras didn’t show what happened outside the store, but Gill described the man’s getaway car as a white or silver Honda CRV, parked at a fuel island. He described the suspect as Hispanic. He claimed a black man was in the car, too.
Gill told police the suspect beat him, off-camera, outside the store. Officers noted bruises and bumps on Gill’s body, and he was treated at St. Joseph hospital. Now, police believe the assault had been staged.
Police spoke with Gill a few times after the incident, as recently as Monday morning. That evening a detective got a tip about a man who looked like the supposed gunman at the Windmill Inn in Lynden. Police arrived to find Brar.
Brar allegedly confessed to the scheme. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft. Police believe Gill has fled the area. He remained at large as of Tuesday.
The safe held about $19,000 in cash. Police said they’ve recovered a chunk of it, along with a white Nissan car. Detectives hope to get a warrant to search the car.
Anyone with tips about Gill’s whereabouts can contact Detective Justin Pike, 360-483-5725 or jpike@ferndalepd.org.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments