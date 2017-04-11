Crime

April 11, 2017 3:38 PM

Whatcom County Jail report for April 10, 2017

The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.

Tyller Eugene Bell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for obstructing law enforcement.

Cayden Ray Friddle Carle, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon.

Dustin William Crabtree, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Samantha Anne Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.

Timothy James Kononen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jose L. Luna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.

Mark Anthony Miller, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.

Lee H. Rosales, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of an injury accident.

Amber Philene Rosse, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department warrant.

Kathleen Alayne Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.

Dakota Anthony Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections on a department warrant.

