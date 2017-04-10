Whatcom County Jail report for April 8-9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 8, 2017
Seth Daniel Alford, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment and disorderly conduct.
Paul Rafael Anderson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Jarrett Dakota Brown, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joseph Claude Greco II, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
John William Hagler Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua Ray Howell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, identity theft, third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and shoplifting.
Christopher Michael Most, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
Vanessa Renee Stone-Ulrich, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Alexandra Jo Waggoner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Macaila Elizabeth Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
APRIL 9, 2017
Kaily Grace Crape, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Kathryne Peacock Duncan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Bryce Joseph Lacasse, booked by the Washington State Patrol for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and a Department of Corrections detainer.
Timothy Robert Laucks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree driving with a suspended license, and on a Department of Corrections detainer.
Megan McCrary Little, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Thomas Fields Mooney, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kellen Winfield Payne, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.
Derrik Wayne Pennell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan Garth Pickett, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and reckless endangerment.
Robert Michael Prouse, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Gillian Wilhemina Pullar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Roman Joseph Roesbery, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a Department of Corrections detainer.
Miranda Gael Ziegler, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments