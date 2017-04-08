Crime

April 08, 2017 8:49 PM

Know these two? They’re suspected of stealing from laundry machines, Bellingham police say

By Kyle Mittan

Bellingham

Police are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of stealing “hundreds” from coin-operated laundry machines.

The Bellingham Police Department posted the surveillance video footage leading up to the alleged theft to its Facebook page at about 4 p.m. Saturday. The post did not say where the crime happened, and a BPD spokesperson could not immediately be reached. A time stamp indicates the video was shot just before midnight on Friday.

The 2 1/2 minute-long video shows two people walk into the laundry room, their faces shrouded by hoods. The pair looks around the room before rifling through clothes on a counter. One suspect takes a sweater from the counter and puts it on.

The pair mills about the room, talking and periodically glancing at the camera. At one point, one of the suspects drops a tire iron from beneath their clothes; the other picks it up off the floor and stuffs it underneath their sweater.

The two stand and talk for about 30 seconds before one of the suspects, using a piece of paper taken from a bulletin board in the room, covers the camera. The paper falls seconds later. The pair finds another sheet of paper on a nearby machine and again covers the camera. The video ends about 20 seconds later.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call BPD’s tip line at 360-778-8611 or send an email at cob.org/tips.

