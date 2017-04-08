Know these two? They’re suspected of stealing from laundry machines, Bellingham police say

Police are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of stealing “hundreds” from coin-operated laundry machines.
The Bellingham Police Department posted the surveillance video footage leading up to the alleged theft to its Facebook page at about 4 p.m. Saturday. The post did not say where the crime happened, and a BPD spokesperson could not immediately be reached. A time stamp indicates the video was shot just before midnight on Friday.
The 2 1/2 minute-long video shows two people walk into the laundry room, their faces shrouded by hoods. The pair looks around the room before rifling through clothes on a counter. One suspect takes a sweater from the counter and puts it on.
The pair mills about the room, talking and periodically glancing at the camera. At one point, one of the suspects drops a tire iron from beneath their clothes; the other picks it up off the floor and stuffs it underneath their sweater.
The two stand and talk for about 30 seconds before one of the suspects, using a piece of paper taken from a bulletin board in the room, covers the camera. The paper falls seconds later. The pair finds another sheet of paper on a nearby machine and again covers the camera. The video ends about 20 seconds later.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call BPD’s tip line at 360-778-8611 or send an email at cob.org/tips.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
