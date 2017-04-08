Whatcom County Jail report for April 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 7, 2017
Jack Russell Cain, booked by the Washington State Patrol for domestic violence displaying a weapon, third-degree driving with a suspended license and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Alexander Thomas Carroll, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless driving and a controlled substance violation.
Amy Kathrine Hamner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
William Henry Hooper, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Prancingbear Jerome James Jules, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree retail theft and failure to appear on felony bail jumping.
Cynthia Lee Limbacher, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shannon Marie Loomis, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for failure to appear on these charges: a controlled substance violation and third-degree theft.
Frank Joseph Maravilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on these charges: disorderly conduct and violating a domestic-violence protection order.
Marcell Henry Martin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a drug court violation.
Samantha Jo Nixt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on first-degree criminal trespassing.
Christopher Allen Oldham Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi Drug Court violation.
Misty Lynae Plaster, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivering a controlled substance.
Dimitry Jason Savchuk, booked by the Washington State Patrol as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Robert Paul Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Rudolph Robert Walbrun, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless endangerment and a probation/parole violation.
Drusilla Entrice Walker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree retail theft.
Eugene Franklin Washington, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violating a domestic-violence protection order.
Comments